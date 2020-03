3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:33s - Published 3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have dropped out of the race in the past few days.

3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast MORE THAN 1200 POINTS.Anne: CRAZY.THE DAY BEFORE SUPER TUESDAYTURNED A BIT CHAOTIC WITH ONEDAY LEFT.SOME CANDIDATES ARE LINING UP TOANNOUNCE THEIR SUPPORTER.HOURS BEFORE SHE WENT SUPPOSEDTO LEAD A GRASSROOTS EVENT HEREIN DENVER, SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHARCANCELED AND HER CAMPAIGNSUSPENDED AND NOW PETE [email protected] WELL.THEY ARE EXPECTED TO GO ALL INON JOE BIDEN.THIS LEAVES MIKE BLOOMBERG,BERNIE SANDERS, MICHAELBLOOMBERG, ELIZABETH WARREN ANDTULSI GABBERT LEFT IN THE RACE.SEAN TOWLE JOINS US LIVE OUTSIDEWHERE KLOBUCHAR WAS SUPPOOED TOSPEAK TODAY.







