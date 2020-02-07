Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus

BEIJING — Some great news coming out of China amid the whole Wuhan virus debacle.

Chinese manufacturing activity plummeted at a record rate in February, while the boys in Beijing were lying to the world about the extent of the coronavirus.

According to the Beebs, the country's official manufacturing activity — the Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) — dropped to 35.7 from 50 in January.

This means the made in China virus is having a much bigger impact than the subprime mortgage crisis that rocked the financial world in 2008.

The BBC reports that the data also hints that factories are having a hard time finding enough workers.

And since China makes up a third of global manufacturing and is the world's biggest exporter, this PMI drop will have an effect on other countries.

According to the BBC, companies like Apple, Diageo, Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen have all been affected.

Many companies rely on China's 300 million migrant workers, a third of which are still under quarantine.

Bloomberg Economics reports that Chinese factories are operating at 60 percent to 70 percent of capacity this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EDIMOSIP

EDIMO PEREIRA RT @SkarredGhost: BBC News - Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/vSbSTXnylK #China #coronavirus… 5 hours ago

WATruckingAssn

WA Trucking Assn "Bigger impact than the 2008 financial crisis." Cannot ignore the economic impacts as we worry for families who's l… https://t.co/kNU67NQabx 10 hours ago

SkarredGhost

TonyVT SkarredGhost BBC News - Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/vSbSTXnylK #China #coronavirus via @ProofVRlab 12 hours ago

TomoNewsUS

TomoNews US Chinese manufacturing hits record lows amid Wuhan virus https://t.co/a56o43iOdv 12 hours ago

Fiendish_Swine

Fiendish_Swine Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak, yes who’s responsible they are. 🤬 https://t.co/rjwRdj04a0 18 hours ago

JBilindadus

james bilindadus BBC News - Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/8ewSsdF4AF 19 hours ago

WendyTheRealtor

W.B. BBC News - Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/k0OQXrY0HA 1 day ago

RenaudHuck

Renaud Huck 🐎 Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/7OzusNaCj6 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China returns to work as virus hits daily record [Video]China returns to work as virus hits daily record

Some Chinese goverment restrictions imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak are eased, as local residents begin to return to work. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.