Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels

We are in not influenza.

We are in uncharted territory."

World health leaders say their top priority is to contain the covid-19 virus..

But the response will be different... depending on where you live.

Covid-19 is also known as the coronavirus... it's a new strand of a group of respiratory viruses that have been around since about the 19-60's.

There are travel restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of the virus...even for international study.

Indiana state university in terre haute is one of many colleges "warning" about travel during the upcoming spring break.

News 10's sarah lehman explains how students and staff at isu are taking precautions.

And what you can do to protect yourself.

Pk} sara} right now -- this campus has thousands of students on it..

But in a few weeks spring break starts.

And that means a lot of them will be traveling..

Trackin} "i'm going to panama city beach florida."

Nicholas vesta is a freshman at indiana state.

He's spending his spring break on a mission trip in florida.

"i'm super excited" like vesta many are traveling.

Because of the spread of covid-19 or the coronavirus many tourist destinations are under travel adviseries.

But vesta says he's not worried.

"i believe that as along as i just stay clean myself -- it'll be fine."

There are other students on campus like wykhia (why-kia) hoosier who don't have travel plans for spring break -- but wants others on campus to think about everyone they might come in contact with.

"since sprink break is coming up i feel like it could travel back /// i think people could just be mindful of washing their hands /// and coughing covering their mouths cause like you never know what somebody actually has even if its just a simple cough /// just that priority of making sure that they're good so somebody else can be good."

Indiana state university says they are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for all scenarios.

Sara} "do you think that the campus is doing their job and keeping you guys informed and safe?

Vest} i do i believe they're doing their part.

Sara} right now health officials say the best way to keep your self healthy -- is washing your hands or using hand sanitizer!

Always cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Officials say wearing a surgical mask are not going to keep you from getting sick!

The surgeon general says it can actually increase your chances if you aren't wearing it right.

Reporting in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10.