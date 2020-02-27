Global  

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs.

Edmonton Oilers, 03/02/2020
Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had the first four-goal game of his career and added an...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca



samdoyle1015

Samuel RT @wingingitmotown: Good evening. The Edmonton Oilers just beat the Nashville Predators 8-3. Former Red Wings Riley Sheahan and Andreas… 3 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Draisaitl erupts for 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers steamroll Predators https://t.co/WHpA2lRgbg https://t.co/FT1Myzia9k 8 minutes ago

bigcanadiano

Marco Almeida© This is Nashville. Nashville ffs. The predators suck***and their window is closing fast. The Oilers won their ga… https://t.co/ACVHPxiNmw 14 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Leon Draisaitl had the first four-goal game of his career and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed t… https://t.co/7PXbadB1xY 22 minutes ago

STEVE_BOZIC

STEⓋE BOZIC RT @trump_nhl: The Edmonton Oilers are playing GREAT in the third, and are reminding the do-nothing Nashville Predators that they are headi… 29 minutes ago

nickkemp12

nick kemp RT @PredsNHL: On to Minnesota. #Preds | #EDMvsNSH https://t.co/yarunIG40V 29 minutes ago

PredsNHL

Nashville Predators On to Minnesota. #Preds | #EDMvsNSH https://t.co/yarunIG40V 45 minutes ago

gunner8811

James Gunderson RT @EJ_Oilers: Multiple-point games all around! Draisaitl (4G 1A), McDavid (1G 4A), RNH (3A), Nurse (3A), Yamamoto (1G 1A) and Archibald (1… 49 minutes ago


Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights [Video]Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche, 02/29/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/26/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:32Published

