Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Samuel RT @wingingitmotown: Good evening. The Edmonton Oilers just beat the Nashville Predators 8-3. Former Red Wings Riley Sheahan and Andreas… 3 minutes ago

Mehedi Hasan Draisaitl erupts for 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers steamroll Predators https://t.co/WHpA2lRgbg https://t.co/FT1Myzia9k 8 minutes ago

Marco Almeida© This is Nashville. Nashville ffs. The predators suck***and their window is closing fast. The Oilers won their ga… https://t.co/ACVHPxiNmw 14 minutes ago

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NHL: Leon Draisaitl had the first four-goal game of his career and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed t… https://t.co/7PXbadB1xY 22 minutes ago

STEⓋE BOZIC RT @trump_nhl: The Edmonton Oilers are playing GREAT in the third, and are reminding the do-nothing Nashville Predators that they are headi… 29 minutes ago

Nashville Predators On to Minnesota. #Preds | #EDMvsNSH https://t.co/yarunIG40V 45 minutes ago