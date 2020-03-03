Blackhawk's Caleb Furst commits to Purdue

Hey good evening everyone... there may be no more exciting time of year than march..march madness and the college basketball tourney is right arond the corner...the high school basketball tournament starts tomorrow...and speaking of high school and college hoops..

Boilermaker fans..

You're gonna like this..

Caleb furst is headed to purdue... that's right..

The blackhawk star is west lafayette bound..

A four star recruit in the class of 2021, furst is the second ranked player in his class...he helped blackhawk to a 1a state title last year..

He's averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for the 20-3 braves this year..

He chose purdue over i-u, michigan state, louisville, and virginia, among several others.