Sources Say Dallas Suspect Had No Signs Or Symptoms Of COVID-19 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:57s - Published Sources Say Dallas Suspect Had No Signs Or Symptoms Of COVID-19 The Dallas Police Department told five officers to stay home and took five squad cars out of service for cleaning, due to concerns over potential exposure to coronavirus after an arrest on Sunday morning. 0

