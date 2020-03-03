Sources Say Dallas Suspect Had No Signs Or Symptoms Of COVID-19

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
The Dallas Police Department told five officers to stay home and took five squad cars out of service for cleaning, due to concerns over potential exposure to coronavirus after an arrest on Sunday morning.
