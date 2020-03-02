Global  

Interview With Joe Biden And Senator Amy Klobuchar

Interview With Joe Biden And Senator Amy Klobuchar

Interview With Joe Biden And Senator Amy Klobuchar

CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink interviewed the pair the night Klobuchar endorse Biden in Dallas hours before Super Tuesday.
