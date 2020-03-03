Global  

Financial Focus: 5G, Resort fees

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Verizon and Walmart are in talks to install 5G wireless in select stores with it being used for new health services soon to be offered.

Resort fees are set to go up on the Las Vegas Strip at Bally's, Flamingo, The Linq and Harrah's to $37 plus taxes starting March 3.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
