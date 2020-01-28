911 Lone Star S01E09 Awakening - _ 911 Lone Star S01E10 Austin, We Have a Problem - Season Finale

9-1-1: Lone Star 1x09 "Awakening" & 1x10 "Austin, We Have a Problem" Promo (Season Finale) - Owen and the 126 crew race to a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong, and a father/son trapped in a cave during a spelunking excursion.

Meanwhile, Owen helps T.K.

Reconcile the past to help his future, Judd and Grace aid Judd's aging father (guest star Barry Corbin) and Michelle learns the full truth about her missing sister, Iris, in the all-new “Awakening / Austin, We Have a Problem” two-hour season finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 9th on FOX.

9-1-1: Lone Star 1x10 "Austin, We Have a Problem" (Season Finale) - Owen and the 126 crew race to a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong, and a father/son trapped in a cave during a spelunking excursion.

Meanwhile, Owen helps T.K.

Reconcile the past to help his future, Judd and Grace aid Judd's aging father (guest star Barry Corbin) and Michelle learns the full truth about her missing sister, Iris, in the all-new “Awakening / Austin, We Have a Problem” two-hour season finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 9th on FOX.