Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > United Nations > Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority

Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority

Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority

COVID-19 continues to spread outside China with Italy, South Korea and Iran being the worst affected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority | China News now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/Fl6Uv7oaJ3 3 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority https://t.co/uXYRctJnH6 21 minutes ago

flowingnews1

flowingnews Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority | China News https://t.co/k2ZNdOu3bq https://t.co/D1Nnvr438D 24 minutes ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority COVID-19 continues https://t.co/dzyydLre9C 29 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority https://t.co/8c3DOX5GRh 31 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority: https://t.co/Wk2goLpEBQ #YouTube 37 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Coronavirus: UN health body says containment is top priority https://t.co/gYPfiuvwrb 40 minutes ago

TrueWorld2014

Think Forget stimulus now - I think FebGovt is not taking CoronaVirus seriously enough. We don’t have even the body suits… https://t.co/4KoWwUM3ms 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is 'top priority' [Video]Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is 'top priority'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed sympathy for the family of the country's first fatality caused by the COVID-19 viral disease. He said his thoughts were with the family of the man,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

British resident of Wuhan: 'Government won't let my wife leave with me' [Video]British resident of Wuhan: 'Government won't let my wife leave with me'

A Briton living in Wuhan with his mother and Chinese wife has deplored the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's handling of the coronavirus outbreak as 'abominable'. Matt Raw has said the whole family was..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.