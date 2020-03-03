Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:59s - Published Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State The coronavirus deaths in Washington State are bringing nursing home care into sharp focus, especially considering four of the six people who have died from the virus in the U.S. were patients at the Lifeland Center in Kirkland, Washington, a nursing facility. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-2-2020)

