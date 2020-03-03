Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State

Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State

Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State

The coronavirus deaths in Washington State are bringing nursing home care into sharp focus, especially considering four of the six people who have died from the virus in the U.S. were patients at the Lifeland Center in Kirkland, Washington, a nursing facility.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(3-2-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnimalCommando

Animal Commando @Kattavernd Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State YouTube https://t.co/IvtHQAAfYa 43 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 Nursing Facilities In Focus After #Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State: YouTube https://t.co/96Cc4NaNmr More w/… https://t.co/dfL1fQjtdo 49 minutes ago

hendogbrown

Henry Brown Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State https://t.co/NPjDVbRlLe via @YouTube 58 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Nursing Facilities In Focus After Coronavirus Deaths In Washington State… https://t.co/7SdlK2L4uD 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida [Video]Gov. Ron DeSantis Confirms 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Florida

CBS4's Ty Russell reports 184 people across the state are being monitored.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:18Published

San Diego schools ready plans for cleanings, closures ahead of coronavirus [Video]San Diego schools ready plans for cleanings, closures ahead of coronavirus

Schools in San Diego County are readying emergency plans in case the coronavirus prompts schools closures like the ones in Washington state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.