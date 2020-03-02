Joe Biden won the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders.

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have united behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as moderate...

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the stage in Dallas to rally supporters after two of his...

All The News Is Now Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar https://t.co/uryZDgcFoL 53 minutes ago

Celebs 🌟 Biden wins backing of former rivals Klobuchar and O’Rourke at Dallas rally https://t.co/m62fF3irKz #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 51 minutes ago

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot : Biden wins backing of former rivals Klobuchar and O’Rourke at Dallas rally https://t.co/m62fF3irKz #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 50 minutes ago

Brianna Bethany Biden wins backing of former rivals Klobuchar and O'Rourke at Dallas rally #USA2020 And another one bites the dust… https://t.co/UaDchS6I0a 50 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy Biden wins backing of former rivals Klobuchar and O'Rourke at Dallas rally – The Guardian https://t.co/TbGv33AzKE 41 minutes ago

Amira RT @guardian : Biden wins backing of former rivals Klobuchar and O'Rourke at Dallas rally https://t.co/2Nk4qjNJql 17 minutes ago

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥*•.¸♡ Is it Just me? ♡¸.•* ♥ Biden wins backing of former rivals Klobuchar and O'Rourke at Dallas rally https://t.co/D5DpQXxuBO 15 minutes ago