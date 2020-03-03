Global  

Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years

Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years

Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years

Longtime MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews announced on Monday (March 2) that he would be leaving his show &apos;Hardball&apos; after over two decades as host.

Gloria Tso reports.
