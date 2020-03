PM Modi reveals that he will give away his social media accounts to in spirational women | Oneindia

A PRIVATE SCHOOL IN NOIDA NEAR DELHI HAS CANCELLED INTERNAL EXAMS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS AFTER THE PARENT OF A CHILD WHO STUDIES THERE WAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

MOHAMMAD SHAHRUKH, THE DELHI SHOOTER WHO WAS SEEN POINTING A GUN AT AN UNARMED POLICEMAN IN DELHI ON FEBRUARY 24th DURING THE CLASHES THAT TOOK PLACE IN NORTHEAST DELHI HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN UTTAR PRADESH'S BAREILLY.

INDIA HAS SUMMONED IRANIAN AMBASSADOR TO LODGE A STRONG PROTEST OVER COMMENTS MADE BY IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER JAVAD ZARIF, AFTER VIOLENCE IN PARTS OF DELHI LAST WEEK LEFT AROUND 47 DEAD AND HUNDREDS INJURED.

PRIME MINISTER MODI'S SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT TO LEAVE SOCIAL MEDIA ON MONDAY LEFT MANY OF HIS FOLLOWERS AND CRITIQUE PUZZLED.

PM TODAY ON TWITTER MADE IT CLEAR THAT HE IS NO MOOD TO LET GO OF HIS ACCOUNT BUT HE WILL GIVE AWAY MY SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS TO WOMEN WHOSE LIFE AND WORK INSPIRES THE PEOPLE IN INDIA AND OTHER NEWS