Coronavirus: who needs to get tested?

NOW TO THE LATEST ON THECORONAVIRUS.

THE DEATH TOLL INTHE UNITED STATES IS NOW ATSIX..

ALL OF THOSE DEATHS HAVBEEN IN WASHINGTON STATE.THERE'S ALSO 18 CONFIRMEDCASES IN THAT STAT━ AND MORETHAN 100 CASES ACROSS THECOUNTRY.

HERE IN MARYLAND━SIX PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TESTED.FIVE OF THOSE TESTS WERENEGATIVE AND ONE IS STILLPENDING.

WMA━2 NEWS' MEGANKNIGHT IS LIVE OUTSIDE THEHEATH DEPARTMENT IN BALTIMORE.MEGAN, WHAT IS THE CRITERIA,FOR A PERSON TO GET TESTED FCORONAVIRUS?THERE ARE ESSENTIALLY THREECATEGORIES TO WARRANT A TESTOF THE CORONA VIRUS... COUPLEDWITH A PERSON SHOWING THESYMPTOMS SUCH AS FEVER...COUGH... AND SHORTNESS OFBREATH.

ONE IS IF A PERSONRECENTLY TRAVELED TO AFFECTEDAREAS LIKE CHINA, IRAN, ITALYAND SOUTH KOREA.

IF THEY CAMEIN CONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHOHAS THE VIRUS... OR IF THEYHAVE SEVERE SYMPTOMS AND HAVEBEEN HOSPITALIZED... BUTESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE FLU.STATE AGENCIES ARE STEPPING UEFFORTS TO GET THE FACTS OUTTHERE ABOUT THE VIRUS, HOW ITCAN SPREAD, AND WHAT YOU CANDO TO PREVENT IT.

THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION SAYS GOVERNORWILL BE REIMBURSED FOR ATLEAST PART OF WHAT THEY SPENDTO CONTAIN THE VIRUS.

THESTATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT HASALSO RELEASED A COUPLE OPUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTSABOUT IT... TRYING TO EASEPEOPLE'S FEARS ABOUT THISDEADLY VIRUS.

It's importantto know the vast majority ofpeople recover from thisinfection.

Many patients willonly have mild to moderatesymptoms. A COUPLE OF THEMISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT THECORONA VIRUS... ONE IS WEARIA MASK.

HEALTH EXPERTS SAY ITIS NOT AN EFFECTIVE WAY TOPREVENT GETTING THE VIRUS ANDIF YOU'RE HEALTHY... YOUSHOULD NOT WEAR A MASK.

ALTHERE ARE CURRENTLY NO CURESOR VACCINES FOR THE CORONAVIRUS... THOUGHT A TEAM OFSCIENTISTS HERE IN MARYLANDARE WORKING ON ONE.

DOCTORSARE JOHNS HOPKINS WARN THAT IFYOU SEE AN AD TO PURCHASEMEDICINE TO PREVENT OR CURETHE VIRUS... DON'T FALL FORIT.

YOU'LL ONLY BE WASTINGYOUR MONEY.

LIVE IN DOWNTOWNBALTIMORE, MK WMA━2 NEWS.YOU CAN FIND THE LATESTHEADLINES AS WELL AS SAFETYTIPS ABOUT THE CORONA VIRUS ONOUR WEBSITE, WMAR 2 NEWS DOTCOM WE HAVE SET UP A SPECIALSECTION AND WE WILL CONTINUETO KEEP THAT UPDATED, AS NEWSTORIES SURFAC