Queen Elizabeth II tells Prince Harry he's 'welcome back' to the royal family following exit

Queen Elizabeth II tells Prince Harry he's 'welcome back' to the royal family following exit

Queen Elizabeth II tells Prince Harry he's 'welcome back' to the royal family following exit

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly told her grandson Prince Harry he will "always be welcomed back" into the royal life, as he prepares to step down as a senior member of the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth feels 'sensitivity' toward Prince Harry, royal historian says

Queen Elizabeth's past may have played a role in her being "entirely supportive" of Prince Harry's...
FOXNews.com


