Ed O’Keefe Talks With Jason DeRusha On Super Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:10s - Published < > Embed
Ed O’Keefe Talks With Jason DeRusha On Super Tuesday

Ed O’Keefe Talks With Jason DeRusha On Super Tuesday

The CBS political correspondent discussed how the contest has changed since Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race (4:10).

WCCO This Morning – March 3, 2020
