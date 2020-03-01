Ed O’Keefe Talks With Jason DeRusha On Super Tuesday 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:10s - Published Ed O’Keefe Talks With Jason DeRusha On Super Tuesday The CBS political correspondent discussed how the contest has changed since Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race (4:10). WCCO This Morning – March 3, 2020

