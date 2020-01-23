Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans

LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans

LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans

James recorded a 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double on Sunday night.

In the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jim Jackson: LeBron mentoring Zion isn't weakness — it's leadership

Jim Jackson: LeBron mentoring Zion isn't weakness — it's leadershipJim Jackson, Ric Bucher and BJ Armstrong discuss the perception that Los Angeles Lakers' superstar...
FOX Sports - Published

LaVar Ball: Lonzo, Zion, and the Pelicans would beat LeBron, Lakers in a playoff series

LaVar Ball: Lonzo, Zion, and the Pelicans would beat LeBron, Lakers in a playoff seriesLaVar Ball joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the possibility of a Los Angeles Lakers...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

THEWEBLIST

THEWEBLIST.net 'The kid is special,' LeBron James praises Zion Williamson after NBA clash #news #popular https://t.co/cJu5qNEp7y 1 week ago

nf16291

Nicholas F. RT @LakersNation: LeBron James praises Zion Williamson following first Lakers-Pelicans matchup. https://t.co/k36G0UZmuM https://t.co/xP3eiS… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Has Respect For Zion Williamson [Video]LeBron James Has Respect For Zion Williamson

The Lakers defeated the Pelicans.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:21Published

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.