RAW VIDEO: Beto O'Rourke Talks Endorsing Biden, Bernie Sanders & State House Voting 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 04:33s - Published RAW VIDEO: Beto O'Rourke Talks Endorsing Biden, Bernie Sanders & State House Voting One day after taking the stage to endorse Joe Biden for president Beto O'Rourke was back at Biden headquarters in Dallas talking all things politics.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources South Carolina polls open as Biden fights for survival, Sanders looks to extend winning streak Voting is underway in South Carolina, the first Southern state to weigh in on the race for the...

FOXNews.com - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this