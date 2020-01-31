Coronavirus cases may 'peak' in May - Welsh medical chief

There may be an “upsurge” of coronavirus cases in April, resulting in a peak in May before a “downturn later in the year”, the chief medical officer for Wales said.

Dr Frank Atherton told a press conference in Cardiff Bay that the current situation is a “window of opportunity” but warned it is “almost inevitable” that more cases of Covid-19 will be diagnosed.

How matters develop over the next few weeks will be “critical” in shaping how the UK adapts its response, he said.