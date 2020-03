Coronavirus: PM Modi says no need to panic, Govt working to contain outbreak|Oneindia

THE NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY TODAY ARRESTED A MAN AND HIS DAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH LAST YEAR'S PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK.

IN AN ATTEMPT TO ALLAY THE FEARS, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SAID TODAY THAT THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC.

A DAY AFTER TWO FRESH CASES OF CORONAVIRUS WERE REPORTED IN INDIA, THE UNION HEALTH MINISTRY HAS ISSUED A TRAVEL ADVISORY SUSPENDING ALL REGULAR VISAS/E-VISAS GRANTED ON OR BEFORE MARCH 3 TO NATIONALS OF ITALY, IRAN, SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN.

PEOPLE WHO FLEW ON-BOARD AN AIR INDIA VIENNA-DELHI FLIGHT ON FEBRUARY 25 HAVE BEEN ASKED TO FOLLOW GOVERNMENT PROTOCOLS AFTER A DELHI RESIDENT, WHO WAS A PASSENGER ON THE AIRCRAFT, TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS and other news