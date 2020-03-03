Need 2 Know: Deadly Nashville Tornado, Super Tuesday Preview 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 08:05s - Published These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Deadly tornado sweeps through Nashville A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing at least two people, destroying buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published 4 hours ago