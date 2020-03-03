MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies The ‘Hardball’ host announced his departure Monday night, effective immediately.

Chris Matthews, via ‘Hardball’ Matthews also took the time to address claims of sexual harassment against him.

Chris Matthews, via ‘Hardball’ The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Senator Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucuses to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940.

A source familiar with the resignation told Fox News that NBC management decided to accelerate the host’s retirement following the controversies.