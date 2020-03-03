Global  

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies The ‘Hardball’ host announced his departure Monday night, effective immediately.

Chris Matthews, via ‘Hardball’ Matthews also took the time to address claims of sexual harassment against him.

Chris Matthews, via ‘Hardball’ The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Senator Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucuses to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940.

A source familiar with the resignation told Fox News that NBC management decided to accelerate the host’s retirement following the controversies.
TexaLonestar

📍Latina For Trump📍 RT @lilibellmia: MSNBC Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies. Ahole has been attacking ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ & nad… 27 seconds ago

ScherffiusNorma

💥🇺🇸Mrs. Fix🇺🇸❌💥 RT @JDPHD2: There is no low bar for MSM. Pre & post 2016, when Mathews made leering remarks about Melania's backside, numerous women compla… 34 seconds ago

TexaLonestar

📍Latina For Trump📍 RT @gsteck74: Forced to resign after attacking the communist Nazi loving Sanders but was fine when criticizing POTUS for 3 years! Way to sh… 41 seconds ago

HodgsonSilas

Julie Silas-Hodgson RT @LisaMei62: I think I just got a thrill up my leg. 😂 Chris Matthews Resigns From MSNBC https://t.co/e6QZsS7wB8 58 seconds ago

FuriousFarmBoy

JustKen RT @4AmericanKat: MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Resigns After Accusations of Sexism and Harassment Bye you pompous ass. ⁦@HardballChris⁩ Did y… 2 minutes ago

drmojo1975

MOJO RT @StormIsUponUs: Now do Lawrence O'Donnell. https://t.co/c9CdRf3jY7 2 minutes ago

51LouShelly65

LouShelly ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸✝️ RT @KyleWOrton: That explains it: those comments/apology from Chris Matthews had seemed like the heart of the matter, but they were present… 2 minutes ago

TangoAlfaBravo2

בן אברהם RT @RealJamesWoods: When the liberals eat their own like a python swallowing a rat, I get “a thrill up my leg.” #MeTooFodder #ByeByeLiberal… 2 minutes ago

