MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Resigns Following Series of Controversies
his departure Monday night,
effective immediately.
to address claims of sexual
harassment against him.
for comparing Senator Bernie Sanders’
victory in the Nevada caucuses to the
Nazi conquest of France in 1940.
A source familiar with the resignation told Fox News that NBC management decided to accelerate the host’s retirement following the controversies.