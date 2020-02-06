London store sees empty shelves as locals stock up on essentials

A Morrisons store in Wood Green, north London run low on supply of certain items as Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears heighten in the UK.

Video footage from 3 p.m.

On Tuesday (March 3) shows the supermarket run out of hand-sanitiser gels, and running low on stocks of bottled water and hand soap.

Health officials recommend frequent hand washing with soap and warm water and if not possible, the use of hand sanitisers with a high alcohol content to prevent infection and spread of the virus.