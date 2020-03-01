Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:54s - Published

Mom gives birth to her second Leap Day baby

A mom in Brooklyn, New York gave birth to a baby girl on February 29, a feat that already has a one in 1,461 chance of happening.

But Lindsay Demchak has hit the Leap Day lottery twice.

Her firstborn was born on the same day in 2016.

Demchak and her husband Dane joked around the first time they found out their son Omri’s due date was February 29, 2016.

The couple said there was “no way” it would happen, but Omri arrived right on time.

The couple’s second child, Scout, was due sometime at the end of February.

As the Demchaks started putting up decorations for Omri’s birthday, Lindsay felt contractions and went into labor.

Scout was born Saturday morning, exactly three years after her older brother.

There are only roughly five million people born on a Leap Day in the entire world .

The chances of having back-to-back Leap Year babies are under one in two million.

The Demchaks plan to celebrate Omri and Scout’s birthdays in consecutive days, so they each can have a special day.

Omri will celebrate on February 28, while Scout will celebrate on March 1.

Then, every four years during a Leap Year, they’ll have a joint celebration