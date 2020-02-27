Global  

Prague zoo welcomes all-white baby monkey

Prague zoo welcomes all-white baby monkey

Prague zoo welcomes all-white baby monkey

A zoo in Czech Republic welcomed a newborn mantled guereza, a West African monkey.
Prague Zoo welcomes new baby Mantled Guereza monkey

A newborn male monkey was shown to the world at Prague Zoo on Wednesday morning.

A newborn male monkey was shown to the world at Prague Zoo on Wednesday morning.



Cute Monkey Born at Prague Zoo Draws Big Crowds

A newborn mantled guereza made his debut at the Prague Zoo to a curious crowd.

A newborn mantled guereza made his debut at the Prague Zoo to a curious crowd. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.



