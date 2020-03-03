In march, it's been a pretty good season last night signal mountain meigs county were hoping for a.

Loser their region semifinal game would see their season come to a close third quarter.

Breanna bayeux's with the rebound the bucket and foul.

She made a free throw to push the next category final seconds of dirt in my walk with our own signal mountain is down only one that is j la hardy, the drive for the vicodin phone is to give the eagles lead didn't last long.

No ansley to paris to make it 4442 tigers and hispanic router for meigs county with a fancy open under meigs county advanced six 68 the play the winner men simple and red bank in the finals charger.

It struggled against the lions leads since your self empowers at home alone now red bank went up 11 up carly rule five is on the board.

This rts scott has a crown as a fine the back pass to ashley where the three states teamwork framework.

Scott was working the pain as