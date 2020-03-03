Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High School Girls Region Semis

High School Girls Region Semis

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
High School Girls Region Semis

High School Girls Region Semis

In the semifinals of the girls Region 3-AA tournament on Monday night at East Ridge, Meigs Co beat Signal Mountain 56-48 and Red Bank knocked off McMinn Central 56-45.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

High School Girls Region Semis

In march, it's been a pretty good season last night signal mountain meigs county were hoping for a.

Loser their region semifinal game would see their season come to a close third quarter.

Breanna bayeux's with the rebound the bucket and foul.

She made a free throw to push the next category final seconds of dirt in my walk with our own signal mountain is down only one that is j la hardy, the drive for the vicodin phone is to give the eagles lead didn't last long.

No ansley to paris to make it 4442 tigers and hispanic router for meigs county with a fancy open under meigs county advanced six 68 the play the winner men simple and red bank in the finals charger.

It struggled against the lions leads since your self empowers at home alone now red bank went up 11 up carly rule five is on the board.

This rts scott has a crown as a fine the back pass to ashley where the three states teamwork framework.

Scott was working the pain as




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KCBGroup

KCB Group Earlier this week, our staff from the KCB Branch in Kehancha, Migori County visited Kibwancha Girls High School and… https://t.co/7PRqhRf4zl 2 minutes ago

ForsythSports

FCN Sports Lambert's 2-0 girls soccer win over West Forsyth not only avenged the Longhorns' first regular-season loss in two y… https://t.co/ZqMT4XQvry 4 hours ago

weddingtonwlax

Weddington HS Girls Lacrosse Weddington girls move up one spot to US Lacrosse Magazine number 5 in the South Region. https://t.co/IA29ZLnLVG 4 hours ago

JaredPurcellDET

Jared Purcell Metro Detroit area high school girls basketball scoreboard for region semifinals https://t.co/hRk4h9bxel 5 hours ago

PeterCase30

Peter Case Congrats to Jordyn on being named player of the week in the South Region by US Lacrosse Magazine!!!… https://t.co/24ErT0MFc9 5 hours ago

langstonwertzjr

Langston Wertz Jr. RT @weddingtonwlax: Congrats to Jordyn Case on being named the South Region player of the week by US Lacrosse Magazine. Congrats to Kendal… 5 hours ago

weddingtonwlax

Weddington HS Girls Lacrosse Congrats to Jordyn Case on being named the South Region player of the week by US Lacrosse Magazine. Congrats to Ke… https://t.co/zhRGL6HozO 5 hours ago

MichHSsports

Michigan HS Sports Metro Detroit area high school girls basketball scoreboard for region semifinals https://t.co/nxnUV8yuuG 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.