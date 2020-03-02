Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Apple Lawsuit

Apple Lawsuit

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Apple LawsuitApple Lawsuit
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Apple Lawsuit

Night.

We get an extra hour of daylight and sunny day like sunday afternoon.

Warming up next week.

>> leah uko: business news and apple could shell out up to $500 million with a lawsuit for slowing down older iphones.

The tech giant will give customers using certain iphone models $25 per affected device.

People owned who owned an iphone 6 or iphone 7+ or iphone and see and bought them before 2017 and file



Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Agrees To Pay Up To $500 Mln To Settle Slow IPhone Lawsuit In US : Reports

Apple Inc. (AAPL) agreed to pay as much as $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in U.S. that...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Energy DailyIndian ExpressCBS NewsBusiness InsiderMacRumours.comTechCrunch9to5MacThe WrapReutersCBC.caengadget


Apple Settles Old iPhone Throttling Lawsuit; Could Pay Up To $500 Million

Late last week Apple reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over its move to slow down the...
Motley Fool - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

freedomrva

Ryan Apple to Pay up to $500 Million to Settle US Lawsuit Over Slow iPhones. Key sentence: lawyers to seek up $93 milli… https://t.co/mZRPFTm9yZ 3 minutes ago

PattyQu48036660

Patty Quinn RT @EpochTimes: iPhone maker @Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle litigation accusing it of slowing down older #iPhones as it… 3 minutes ago

eliekraw

Elie Krawczyk RT @martinvars: Apple faked slowness on phones so people would buy new ones and is paying $500 million for doing this. Pretty offensive beh… 3 minutes ago

CMQuinn45

Cindy Quinn RT @CNN: Apple will pay up to half a billion dollars to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older iPhone models to co… 3 minutes ago

jamvixen

Michelle Henry RT @JamaicaObserver: Apple has agreed to pay up to US$500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims it covertly slowed older iPh… 4 minutes ago

christinayiotis

Christina Ayiotis "Eligible devices include any iPhone 6, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus & SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later, or any iPhone 7 or 7… https://t.co/7MpecYJUKZ 6 minutes ago

MGouldHarper

Marie Gould Harper A lesson in ethics? #Apple https://t.co/yhhbIvEIyc 6 minutes ago

FloLake

Maxwell Apple Agrees to Pay Some iPhone Owners $25 Each https://t.co/cKBSjm9taL 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit [Video]Apple Settles Class Action Lawsuit

If you had an iPhone 6 or 7 before 2018, you could get some money back from Apple.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published

Robots That Teach Themselves To Walk + $500M Apple iPhone Settlement | Digital Trends Live 3.3.20 [Video]Robots That Teach Themselves To Walk + $500M Apple iPhone Settlement | Digital Trends Live 3.3.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, shuts down Microsoft and Google events - Facebook pulls out of SXSW - Who was patient zero in the U.S.?; Apple has settled a..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.