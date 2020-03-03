MTA Disinfecting Full Fleet In Battle Against Coronavirus Spread 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published MTA Disinfecting Full Fleet In Battle Against Coronavirus Spread The MTA said riders will be seeing a lot more masked workers cleaning buses, train cars and subway stations, detailing turnstiles, handrails, and MetroCard machines, during their commutes. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports 0

