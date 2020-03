23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for March 3, 2020

TODAY IS SUPER TUESDAY AND FORTHOSE HEADING OUT TO VOTETODAY THERE ARE A COUPLE THINGSTO KNOW FOR KERN COUNTY.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HAS BEENCHECKING OUT POLLS THISMORNING AND SHE JOINS US LIVEFROM THE DOWNTOWNELECTIONS OFFICE.

DANIELA?POLLS OPENED IN KERN COUNTY AT 7A.M.

THIS MORNING ANDTHERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF MOVEMENTFOR SUPER TUESDAY.

CALIFORNIA ISONE OF 14 STATES VOTING ON SUPERTUESDAY WHICH ISCRITICAL TO DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL NOMINEES VYINGFOR DELEGATES AS WELL AS FORSOME LOCAL MEASURES.TODAY I SPOKE WITH LOCAL VOTERSWHO SAY THEY WERE STILLUP IN THE AIR ON THEIR VOTES ASTHEY HEADED TO THE POLLS..."THE REASON FOR VOTING ISBECAUSEITS AMERICAN WE ALL NEED TO VOTEAND HAVE A SAY AS FAR AS THETHINGS ON THEBALLOT I'M UP IN THE AIR ABOUTTHE MARIJUANA THING OBVIOUSLYITS LEGALAND RECREATIONAL BUT THE TWOITEMS ON THE BALLOT WERE TALKINGABOUTMEDICAL SO I WAS A BIT CONFUSED"WHILE SOME PEOPLE GOT DOWN ATTHE POLLINGLOCATIONS TO VOTE, MANY PEOPLECHOSE TO DROP OFF THEIRBALLOT THIS MORNING TOO.ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY YOU CANSTILL REGISTER ANDVOTE TODAY AT YOUR POLLINGLOCATION.TO FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION,YOU CAN TYPE YOURADDRESS INTO THE LOCAL OR STATEELECTION WEBSITES.VOTING FOR TODAY WILL END AT 8P.M.WE WILL HAVE LOCAL COVERAGE FORYOU ALL DAY ON 23ABC, ON OURWEBSITE, AND ON SOCIAL.AND -- CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS AREASKING YOU TO GIVE THEM CALL IFYOU HAVE ANY ISSUES AT THEPOLLS.BASICALLY -- IF YOU FEEL YOURVOTER RIGHTS WERE VIOLATED --THERE ARE TWO PHONE NUMBERS YOUCAN CALLTHE SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICEHAS SET UP TWO TOLL-FREE LINES.FOR ENGLISH --- DIAL 800 - 345 -VOTE.FOR SPANISH --- DIAL 800 - 345 -VOTA.YOU CAN SEE A FULL LIST OF YOURRIGHTS AS A VOTER ON THESTATES WEBSITE AT S-O-S DOT C-ADOT GOV.WITH SUPER TUESDAY UNDERWAY --CALIFORNIACOULD END UP BEING A BIG PLAYERIN THE RACE FOR THEWHITE HOUSE.ALEX MILLER WITH OUR SISTERNETWORK NEWSY TAKES ALOOK AT WHAT'S AT STAKE TODAY.CALIFORNIA VOTERS WILL GET THECHANCE TO CAST THEIRBALLOTS TODAY THE EARLIEST INMORE THAN A DECADE.SEEMINGLY THIS STATE HAS BECOMEIMPORTANTOVERNIGHT WITH 415 DELEGATES UPFOR GRABS.OUT: BIDEN WILL BE IN LOSANGELES AS THE RESULTS STARTTO ROLL IN.

THE STATE ENCOURAGESEARLY VOTING,THOUGH SO IT'S UNCLEAR IF THOSEENDORSEMENTSAND A TRIP TO L.A.

ARE TOO LATETO HAVE AN IMPACT.NOW WE WANT TO REMIND YOU OFANOTHER SECTION THATYOU CAN EXPECT TO SEE ON TODAY'SBALLOT THAT YOU MAYHAVE OVER LOOKED-THE DEMOCRATICAND REPUBLICANCENTRAL COMMITTEES...ARE YOU FAMILIAR WITH THE KERNCOUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEES?NOT REALLY..WHAT WE DID WAS IN THAT SECTIONWELOOKED UP EVERYONE NAME WHATTHEY WERE ABOUT AND WHAT THEYDID IN THECOMMUNITY AND WE VOTED BASED ONTHAT.THE KERN COUNTY CENTRALCOMMITTEES ARE MADE UP OF BOTHREPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATICPARTIES.THE TWO COMMITTEES ARE MADE UPOF VARIOUS SEATS INTHE FIVE SUPERVISOR DISTRICTS.THE REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEEHAS A TOTAL OF 22CENTRAL COMMITTEE SLOTS AND THEDEMOCRATS HAVE21 SEATS FOR ITS COMMITTEE.THE TWO COMMITTEES ARE SOLELYVOLUNTEER ANDUNPAID ELECTED POSITIONS AND AREVOTED ON BY THE PEOPLE OFKERN COUNTY IN EACH PRIMARYELECTION - THE SEATS TERM AREFOR FOUR YEARS.FOR THE DEMOCRATIC CENTRALCOMMITTEE THISIS THE FIRST TIME IN 12 YEARSTHE COMMITTEES RACE WILLAPPEAR ON A PRIMARY BALLOT FORTHE PUBLIC.IN THE PAST THE PUBLIC VOTED ONTHE COMMITTEE SEATS IN ACAUCUS STYLE WHERE VOTERS HAD TOCAST THEIR BALLOTS INAT THE DEMOCRATIC HEADQUARTERS.THESE COMITIES ARE REQUIRED BYTHECALIFORNIA ELECTIONS CODE THATTHESE COMMITTEES EXISTS AND ITIS A POLITICAL ACTION ANDPOLITICAL PARTY COMMITTEEENABLED BY THE STATE.THIS COMMITTEE PERFORMS MANYIMPORTANT FUNCTIONS TOREPUBLICAN VICTORY IN KERNCOUNTY ONEWE MAKE OFFICIAL ENDORSEMENTSFOR THE KERN COUNTY REPUBLICANPARTYAND WE RAISE MONEY TO SUPPORTCANDIDATES IN KERN COUNTY ANDLASTLYWE HELP DO THE WORK.TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEREPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATICCENTRAL COMMITTEES -- HEAD TOTHE KERN COUNTYREPUBLICAN FACEBOOK PAGE -- ANDFOR THE DEMOCRATS --HEAD TO KERN COUNTY DEMOCRATSDOT COM.AND 23ABC WANTS TO HELP YOU MAKEAN INFORMEDDECISION ON SUPER TUESDAY --WHEN CALIFORNIA VOTERS HEAD TOTHE POLLS TOMORROW.WE HAVE INFORMATION ON LOCALMEASURES...NATIONAL AND LOCAL CANDIDATES --ALONG WITHPROPOSITIONS ALL ON OUR WEBSITE-- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.LET'S CHECK IN NOW WITH 23ABC'SCHIEF METEOROLOGISTELAINA RUSK FOR A FIRST LOOK ATYOUR STORM SHIELDFORECAST.WE'RE COLD AND CALM THIS MORNINGBUT IT'S A SEASONALSTART TO THE DAY WITH THE 40S INTHE VALLEY AND 30S IN THEMOUNTAINS.

AS WE ALL WARM UPTOGETHER IT WILL BE A SUNNY DAYAHEAD WITH THE LOW TO MID-70S INTHE VALLEY AND DESERT CITIES,LOW 70S IN THE KERN RIVER VALLEYAND LOW 60S IN THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS OF TEHACHAPI ANDFRAZIER PARK.

VALLEY AIRQUALITY IS IN THE MODERATE RANGEAND EXPECTED TO GET WORSE THEREST OF THE WEEK AS HIGHPRESSURE BRINGS SUNNY,STAGNANT AND WARMER WEATHER FORTHE REST OF THEWEEK.WE'RE FOLLOWING BREAKING NEWSJUST OUTSIDE OFSHAFTER.THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROLREPORTING A DEADLY CRASHTHIS MORNING INVOLVING A WELDINGTRUCK AND A BIG RIG INTHE AREA OF SEVENTH STANDARDROAD BETWEENSCARONI AND MAGNOLIA AVENUES.THE C-H-P SAYING TRAFFIC IN BOTHDIRECTIONS WILL BE SHUT DOWNUNTIL ABOUT NOON.THIS MORNING OFFICIALS GATHEREDTO DISCUSS THEPOTENTIAL OF THE CORONAVIRUSHITTING KERN COUNTY -- ANDIMPACTING THE HOMELESSPOPULATION.CARLOS BALDOVINOS -- EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF THEMISSION AT KERN COUNTY -- LOUISGILL OF THE HOMELESSCENTER AND KERN COUNTY PUBLICHEALTH OFFICIALS DISCUSSING WHATCAN BE DONE TO CURB THEPOTENTIAL SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS WITHIN THE HOMELESSCOMMUNITY.THIS MORNING WE SPOKE TOBALDOVINOS ABOUTPRECAUTIONS THE MISSION ISALREADY TAKING.AS AN ORGANIZATION WE'RE LOOKINGATADDING HANDWASHING STATIONSTHROUGHOUT, HANDSANITIZERS IN DIFFERENT PARTS OFTHE CAMPUS, BECAUSE WE'RE ANOPEN CAMPUS.

AND JUST TRYING TOLOCK DOWN THOSE THINGS ANDCONTROL THOSETHINGS AND PUT SIGNAGEEVERYWHERE WE POSSIBLY CAN TOREMIND PEOPLE TO WASH THEIRHANDS.ON MONDAY -- IF YOU REMEMBER --PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS SAIDTHERE ARE CURRENTLY NOCONFIRMED CASES OFCORONAVIRUS -- BUT THEY ARETESTING TWO PEOPLE.WE'LL HAVE MORE ONTHE IPACTS OFTHE CORONAVIRUSACROSS THE COUNTRY COMING UP.IN OTHER NEWS -- SHERIFF DONNYYOUNGBLOOD IS RESPONDING TO ARECENT GRAND JURY REPORT THATCITED MULTIPLE ISSUESWITH THE CURRENT CORONER'SFACILITY -- SUCHAS A LACK OF WORK SPACE AND ASHORTAGE OF SPACE TO HOLDBODIES AND SECURITY.23ABC'S JESSICA HARRINGTON HASMORE ON A RECENT SECURITYINCIDENT AT THE FACILITY AND THESHERIFF'S RESPONSE.DISPATCHER:911, DO YOU NEED FIRE, MEDICALAID ORPOLICE?CALLER:AFFIRMATIVE, I'M AT THE KERNCOUNTYCORONER'S OFFICE, I'M A DEPUTYCORONER.

I HAVE A SUBJECT ATGUNPOINT, BROKE INTO THECORONER'S OFFICE.IT WAS JANUARY 4TH OF THIS YEARAROUND 2-30 IN THE MORNINGWHEN A KERN COUNTY CORONERDEPUTY FOUND A MAN INSIDE THEKERN COUNTY CORONER'S OFFICE.DISPATCHER:WHERE ARE YOU AT?

-- TO THEREAR?

INSIDE?WHERE AT?CALLER:ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THECORONER'SOFFICE.SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES RESPONDED ANDWERE ABLE TOARREST JOHN PATTON WITHOUTINCIDENT.IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITHSHERIFF DONNY YOUNGBLOODMONDAY -- HE SAID THIS IS NOT ACOMMON OCCURANCE ANDTHE SUSPECT WAS ABLE TO GET INTOTHE BUILDING AFTER ANEMPLOYEE LEFT A DOOR UNLOCKED.THIS IS NOT A RAMPANT RUN OFCRIME AT THE CORONER'S OFFICE.A PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTCONFIRMED --THAT LESS THAN FIVE CALLS FORSERVICE -- UNRELATED TO FOLLOWUP INVESITGATIONS -- HAVE BEENREPORTED AT THEKERN COUNTY CORONER'S OFFICEOVER THE LAST THREEYEARS.

AND THE SHERIFF SAYSSECURITY CHANGES HAVEBEEN MADE SINCE THAT INCIDENT,BUT THE SECURITY ISSUES,FACILITYSIZE, AND A LACK OF UPGRADESWERE STILL NOTED IN A GRANDJURY REPORT RELEASED LAST MONTH.IN THE REPORT -- IT SAID "ITAPPEARS THE CORONER ISFUNCTIONING IN THE 21ST CENTURYWITH 1970SINFRASTRUCTURE" AND THAT FOR THELAST TWO DECADES "THESHERIFF AND BOARD OF SUPERVISORSHAVE PROMISED ALARGER FACILITY FOR THE CORONER.HOWEVER, IT HASBECOME APPARENT THAT THIS IS NOTA PRIORITY."WE ARE NOW WORKING ON THATCORONER'S FACILITY AND IT IS...IT'S ALWAYS BEEN A PRIORITY BUTIT'S REALLY ON TOP OF-- NUMBER 1 ON THE BURNER RIGHTNOW UH.

WE'RE WORKING DILIGENTLYTO GETTHAT BECAUSE WE'VE JUST SIMPLYOUTGROWN WHERE WE'RE AT.THE SHERIFF TELLING 23 A-B-C THEDEPARTMENT IS ALREADYWORKING TO FIX SOME OF THEISSUES CITED BY THE GRAND JURY.BUT SAYS OTHER ISSUES LIKESTAFFING SHORTAGES --RUNS THROUGHOUT THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE.DEPUTY CORNERS ARE HARD TO FIND,THEY'RE HARD TO RECRUIT.

IT'SNOT A JOB THAT'S THE MOSTTASTEFUL AROUND,AND WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH OFTHEM.THE SHERIFF SAID HE KNOWS THECURRENT CORONER'SOFFICE IS NOT BIG ENOUGH, IT'SNOT BUILT CORRECTLY AND ITCAUSESTHE DEPARTMENT A LOT OF ISSUES-- BUT THEY HAVEN'T STARTEDMAKINGUPGRADES BECAUSE HE SAYS THEY'RENOT STAYING THEREFOREVER.WE'RE PUTTING A BAND AID ON THECORONER'S OFFICE UNTIL WE CANFIND THE CORRECT FACILITY AT THECORRECT PRICE AND MOVETHE SHERIFF SAYS THEY'VE LOOKEDAT DIFFERENT PROPERTIESBEFORE -- BUT RIGHT NOW THEYHAVE A PROPERTY THEY'RE TRYINGTO AQUIRE THAT THEY THINK COULDWORK OUT.I'VE NEVER BEEN AS SURE AS I AMNOW.DOESN'T MEAN IT'S GOING TOHAPPEN, BUT I'M PRETTY SURE THATWE'RE GOINGFORWARD.

WE'RE IN TALKS WITH THECAO THAT WE'VE NEVER BEEN INTALKS WITHBEFORE AND THEY GET IT BECAUSETHEY'RE GETTING THE COMPLAINTSAS WELL.THE SHERIFF SAYS THE DEPARTMENTIS WORKING ALONGSIDE THEBOARD OF SUPERVISORS IN THEIRSEARCH AND THEY HOPEBY THE TIME THEY PRESENT THEFACILITY TO THE BOARD, IT WILLBE APPROVED.WE WANT TO MAKE SURE IT'S DONEANDDONE CORRECTLY.

WE WANT TO MAKE SURE IT'S DONE AND DONE CORRECTLY. WE'VE BEEN THROUGH A COUPLE OF BUILDINGS THAT WE THOUGHT MIGHT WORK THAT DIDN'T SO HOPEFULLY THIS ONE WILL. THE SHERIFF SAYS IF THE PROPERTY THEY'RE LOOKING AT MOVES FORWARD HE BELIEVES THEY'LL BE READY TO MOVE INTO THE NEW FACILITY WITHIN A YEAR. 23 A-B-C REACHED OUT TO THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS' CHAIRPERSON LETICIA PEREZ FOR A RESPONSE TO THE GRAND JURY REPORT, BUT WE HAVE STILL NOT HEARD BACK.