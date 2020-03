Number Of Coronavirus Cases In United States Jumped By 17 Over 24 Hours LIVE FROM SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIPI'M JOE HOLDEN FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".ALL RIGHT GENTLEMEN WE WILLSEE YOU THEN.NOW TO THE LATEST ONCORONAVIRUS.NUMBER OF CASES IN THE YOU HADJUMPED 17 OVER 24 HOURSSENDING 108 PEOPLE AND KILLINGNINE.ALL OF THE DEATHS ARE INWASHINGTON STATE.LET GET UPDATE FROM HEALTHREPORTER STEPHANIE STAHL.REPORTER: STILL LOTS GOINGONE THIS, GUYS.CORONAVIRUS IS IN 15 STATESINCLUDING NEW HAMPSHIRE ANDGEORGIA BUT STILL NO CONFIRMEDCASES IN THE PHILADELPHIAREGION.PENNSYLVANIA'S NEW DOING ITSOWN TESTING FOR CONTACT ROANEVIRUS AT STATE LAB IN EXTON.IT IS CURRENTLY PROCESSING SIXSLOTS, TODAY AND IS RAMPING UPTO DO MORE.I THINK IT IS SUCH A THINGABOUT PROGRESS FOR US TO HAVETESTING IN PENNSYLVANIA.BOTH BECAUSE ATE LAOS US TOEXERCISE CLINICAL JUDGMENT ANDDISCRETION IN TERMS OF WHOWE'RE TESTING AND IT ISDECREASING THE TURN AROUNDTIMES SIGNIFICANTLY.REPORTER: IN NEW YORKSECRETARY CONFIRMED CASE WITHNO TRAVEL CONNECTIONS THESCHOOL ATTENDED BY ONE OF THEPATIENTS HAVE BEEN CHOSED ANDTHERE CALLED COMPANY BE MORE.WE HAVE A CASE IN WESTCHESTER A 50 YEAR-OLDGENTLEMEN WHO WORKS INMANHATTAN.SO WE ARE NOW GOING THROUGHPOSSIBLE CONNECTION TOSS TRACKDOWN POSSIBLE CONNECTION TOSSFIND PEOPLE.THERE MAY BE SOME MORESCHOOLS THAT VOLUNTARILY CLOSEJUST UNTIL THEY HAVEDETERMINED EXACTLY IF THEREWERE CHILDREN WHO MIGHT HAVEEXPOSED OTHER CHILDREN.REPORTER: SAN ANTONIO TEXASMAYOR DECLARING A HEALTHYMERGECY AFTER WOMAN TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS WASINITIALLY CLEARED AND THENVISITED THIS MALL BEFORE ALLOF HER RESULTS CAME BACK.I FINE IT TOTALLYUNACCEPTABLE THAT CDC WITHRELEASE A PATIENT PRIOR TORECEIVING ALL TEST RESULTS ANDEXPOSE PUBLIC TO THIS HARM.REPORTER: ON CAPITOL HEALTHFEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIALS WEREGRILLED ON TESTING ABILITIES.WE SHOULD HAVE CAPACITY BYEVEN OF THE WEEK TO HAVE KITSAVAILABLE TO THE LABORATORIESTO PERFORM ABOUT A MILLIONTESTS.REPORTER: THOUSAND THEADMINISTRATION'S CORONAVIRUSTASK FORCE SAY ADDITIONALTRAVEL RESTRICTIONS MAY BEROLLED OUT SOON.SITUATION IN ITALY IS GETTINGWORSE QUICKLY WITH NOW 79DEATHS THERE AND MORE THAN2500 PEOPLE INFECTED.THAT IS MESS OF ANY COUNTRY INEUROPE.LOTS OF PEOPLE CONCERNED ABOUTTRAVELING ALSO TO ITALY.STATE DEPARTMENT IS ADVISINGAGAINST THAT FOR NOW.STEPHANIE, YOU TALK ABOUT ACOUPLE TESTNESS DELAWARE.WE HAVE TWO POTENTIALCASENESS KENT COUNTY,YESTERDAY.