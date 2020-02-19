Report: Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:57s - Published The Trump Campaign is reportedly suing the Washington Post. The Trump Campaign is reportedly suing the Washington Post.

