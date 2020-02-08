Prosecution Declines To Proceed With The Case Against Fotis Dulos

A Connecticut judge in the Fotis Dulos case denied a request from his attorneys to continue his murder trial a month after he died from suicide.



Recent related videos from verified sources Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared in May of 2019. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27Published 6 hours ago Jennifer Dulos Case: Michelle Troconis, Ex-Girlfriend Of Fotis Dulos, Back In Connecticut Courtroom The ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos was back in a Connecticut courtroom Friday for the first time since he took his own life last month; CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:45Published on February 8, 2020