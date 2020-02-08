Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prosecution Declines To Proceed With The Case Against Fotis Dulos

Prosecution Declines To Proceed With The Case Against Fotis Dulos

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Prosecution Declines To Proceed With The Case Against Fotis Dulos

Prosecution Declines To Proceed With The Case Against Fotis Dulos

A Connecticut judge in the Fotis Dulos case denied a request from his attorneys to continue his murder trial a month after he died from suicide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide [Video]Prosecutors Decline To Proceed With Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos After His Suicide

Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared in May of 2019.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Jennifer Dulos Case: Michelle Troconis, Ex-Girlfriend Of Fotis Dulos, Back In Connecticut Courtroom [Video]Jennifer Dulos Case: Michelle Troconis, Ex-Girlfriend Of Fotis Dulos, Back In Connecticut Courtroom

The ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos was back in a Connecticut courtroom Friday for the first time since he took his own life last month; CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.