STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER movie clip - Rey & Kylo Ren vs. Palpatine Fight

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:18s
Palpatine Fight Plot synopsis: The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end.

Director: J.J.

Abrams Writers: Chris Terrio, J.J.

Abrams, Derek Connolly Stars: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels
