Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wilson County emergency officials give update to tornado cleanup efforts

Wilson County emergency officials give update to tornado cleanup efforts

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 13:10s - Published < > Embed
Wilson County emergency officials give update to tornado cleanup efforts

Wilson County emergency officials give update to tornado cleanup efforts

Wilson County emergency officials gave an update to relief to victims and tornado cleanup efforts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wilson County emergency officials give update to tornado cleanup efforts

AND RHORI RIGHT NOW.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Bill Lee speaks with emergency officials after deadly tornado [Video]Governor Bill Lee speaks with emergency officials after deadly tornado

Governor Bill Lee says "Tennessee is doing what Tennessee does" in helping others in cleanup effort from deadly tornadoes.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 21:06Published

Hinds County, Jackson leaders Tuesday update on flooding [Video]Hinds County, Jackson leaders Tuesday update on flooding

Hinds County and Jackson emergency officials provide an update on the flooding.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 17:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.