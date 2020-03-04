Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A LifeMinute with This Is Us' Lyric Ross

A LifeMinute with This Is Us' Lyric Ross

Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
A LifeMinute with This Is Us' Lyric Ross

A LifeMinute with This Is Us' Lyric Ross

It's been three years since Lyric Ross joined the cast of #ThisIsUs and even she can't believe how fast the time has gone.

We caught up with this vibrant, young beauty when she walked the runway for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.