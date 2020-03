Greece is 'Europe’s shield’ in migrant crisis, says EU chief von der Leyen on visit to Turkey border 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 04:06s - Published Greece is 'Europe’s shield’ in migrant crisis, says EU chief von der Leyen on visit to Turkey border The EU has pledged €700 million in aid to Greece as European leaders visited the Greek-Turkish border which thousands of migrants have been trying to cross.View on euronews

