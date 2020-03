Email to parents

CONCERNS ABOUT SCHOOLS.PARENTS ACROSS SOUTHERNARIZONA ARE GETTING LETTERS --AND EMAILS -- ABOUT PLANS THEYSHOULD MAKE -- IN CASE THERE'SA CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK -- HEREAT HOME.

9 ON YOUR SIDES BRIANBRENNAN REACHED OUT TODISTRICTS IN OUR AREA.

BRIAN-- HOW ARE SCHOOLS PREPARING?THE ONES WE TALKED TO SAY THEYARE BASICALLY DOUBLING DOWN ONTHEIR NORMAL FLU SEASONPROTOCOLS.

THEY ALSO SAY THEYARE WORKING WITH THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT AND WILL FOLLOWTHEIR RECOMMENDATIONS.NEWS ABOUT COVID-19 HAS SOMEPARENTS ABOUT HOW SCHOOLS AREPREPARING.

MOTHER 10-20 THEYHAVE SAID ALL THE CLASSROOMSHAVE A CONTAINER OF WIPES, ANDHAND SANITIZERS, AND MORESANITIZER DISPENSERSAVAILABLE.

SENITA VALLEYELEMENTARY SCHOOL HEALTH-AIDAPRIL BURTON SAYS THEY AREFOCUSING ON EDUCATION...TEACHING STUDENTS TO COUGHINTO THEIR ELBOW AND EDUCATINGTEACHERS ABOUT COVID-19.

APRILBURTON HEALTH AIDE 8:35-8:46WE ARE DOUBLING DOWN JUST LIKEWE WOULD WITH COLD AND FLU.WASHING YOUR HANDS, COVERINGYOUR COUGH, HAND SANITIZER IFYOU CANT WASH YOUR HANDS,KEEPING SURFACES CLEAN,KEEPING KIDS HOME IF THEY ARESICK.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN OURAREA INCLUDING TUSD, FLOWINGWELLS, AND THE VAIL SCHOOLDISTRICT HAVE SENT PARENTS ANEMAIL FROM THE PIMA COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT.

IT SAYS INTHE EVENT OF A COMMUNITYSPREAD SCHOOL CLOSURES WOULDBE EXTREMELY UNLIKELY... BUTWARNED PARENTS TO STILL BEPREPARED.

THEY RECOMMENDLINING UP POTENTIAL CHILDCAREOPTIONS AND HAVING ANEMERGENCY KIT WITH 3 DAYSWORTH OF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD,BOTTLED WATER, AND MEDICALSUPPLIES.

APRIL BURTON HEALTHAIDE 10:24-31 I FEEL LIKE IFWE STAY ON TOP OF WHAT WE DOTO MANAGE FLU AND COLD THAN WEARE OK.

PARENTS WE TALKED TODON'T SEEM OVERLY WORRIED.TAMARA WILLIS PARENT 2:43-2:51I DON'T REALLY MAKE A BIG DEALABOUT IT I THINK PEOPLE ARETAKING IT TOO FAR IT HASN'TREALLY REACHED HERE, THERE ISNOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT IT.

BUTTHEY SAY ITS ALWAYS GOOD TO BEPREPARED.

MOTHER 1:44-1:51 ITHINK ITS GOOD SO PEOPLE CANBE PREPARED IF IT DOES HAPPENSO THEY CAN HAVE A PLAN IN THEEVENT THAT IT DOES HAPPEN.WE REACHED OUT TO THECOMMUNITY FOOD BANK TO SEE IFTHEY WOULD STEP IN FORSTUDENTS WHO NORMALLY QUALIFYFOR SCHOOL LUNCHES... ASPOKESPERSON SAID IF ANOUTBREAK WERE TO HAPPEND THEYWOULD NOT BE ABLE TO MEET THATNEED.STORE SHELVES ARE EMPTYINGFAST -- OF CLEANING SUPPLIES