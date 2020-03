Joe Biden Wins North Carolina Primary

HEADQUARTERS GOOD EVENING.

I'MHEADQUARTERS GOOD EVENING.

I'MKATIE NOR D AND I'M THE ONLYKATIE NOR D AND I'M THE ONLYKATIE NOR D AND I'M THE ONLYMEAL WE HAVE A TEAM OF PEOPLEMEAL WE HAVE A TEAM OF PEOPLEMEAL WE HAVE A TEAM OF PEOPLEIN OUR NEWSROOM KEEPING AIN OUR NEWSROOM KEEPING AIN OUR NEWSROOM KEEPING ACLOSE EYE ON THE NUMBERS FIRSTCLOSE EYE ON THE NUMBERS FIRSTTHOUGH LET'S TAKE A LOOK THERETHOUGH LET'S TAKE A LOOK THEREWERE AT THE RESULTS IN THEWERE AT THE RESULTS IN THEWERE AT THE RESULTS IN THEDEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FORWERE AT THE RESULTS IN THEDEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FORPRESIDENT IN NORTH CAROLINADEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FORPRESIDENT IN NORTH CAROLINAPRESIDENT IN NORTH CAROLINAAND IN NORTH CAROLINA JOEBIDEN'S NIGHT WITH 39% OF THEBIDEN'S NIGHT WITH 39% OF THETHOUGH SO FAR HE'LL PROBABLYTHOUGH SO FAR HE'LL PROBABLYTHOUGH SO FAR HE'LL PROBABLYGET A GOOD CHUNK OF NORTHGET A GOOD CHUNK OF NORTHCAROLINA'S 110 DELEGATES.BERNIE SANDERS, THERE WERE 24%BERNIE SANDERS, THERE WERE 24%HAD A NEW YORK CITY MAYORHAD A NEW YORK CITY MAYORHAD A NEW YORK CITY MAYORMICHAEL FORMER NEW YORK CITYMICHAEL FORMER NEW YORK CITYMICHAEL FORMER NEW YORK CITYMAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG DID DOMICHAEL FORMER NEW YORK CITYMAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG DID DOWELL.MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG DID DOWELL.WELL.WELL.