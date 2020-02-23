Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams

Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams

Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams

The Arizona House has passed a bill banning transgender girls from sports teams, even saying children questioned would be required to submit to a gender test.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disgusting anti-trans bill forcing girls to face a genital exam so they can play sports is dealt a heavy blow

A bill that would bar transgender students from girls sports teams and force girls whose gender is...
PinkNews - Published

Arizona bill would ban transgender athletes from competing on female teams

A new Republican bill is being pushed in Arizona that would ban transgender girls from competing on...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

kailie_klein

kale so this is.... very upsetting to say the least. https://t.co/SHudrQGeQc 2 hours ago

KellsBooks

LK RT @BlogForArizona: Bill passes Arizona House barring transgender people from female school sports https://t.co/inaJCuaHyX 3 hours ago

swisstransdates

swisstransdating.ch Bill passes Arizona House barring transgender people from female school sports - AZFamily: Bill passes Arizona Hous… https://t.co/Zy7VMke3ex 4 hours ago

la445420031

la44542003 RT @TheEdgePHX: #Breaking Arizona House passes bill barring transgender girls and women from playing sports on teams that align with their… 4 hours ago

BlogForArizona

BlogForArizona Bill passes Arizona House barring transgender people from female school sports https://t.co/inaJCuaHyX 4 hours ago

greensideout

Steven D. Oldar RT @Max_Gorden: "Women are being displaced in their own sport. The playing field is no longer level," said Republican Representative Nancy… 5 hours ago

Max_Gorden

Max Gorden "Women are being displaced in their own sport. The playing field is no longer level," said Republican Representativ… https://t.co/ioazbgYoLR 5 hours ago

TheEdgePHX

Michael Edgecomb #Breaking Arizona House passes bill barring transgender girls and women from playing sports on teams that align wit… https://t.co/BuAwejB056 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Nike-sponsored trans athlete leads rally opposing transgender-targeted bills [Video]INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Nike-sponsored trans athlete leads rally opposing transgender-targeted bills

To combat proposed legislation targeting transgender individuals, LGBTQ+ activists and other opponents took to the streets of downtown Boise Tuesday to make their opposition heard.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:37Published

INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Community members gather to discuss upcoming transgender bill hearing [Video]INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Community members gather to discuss upcoming transgender bill hearing

Concerned citizens gathered on the second floor of the Linen Building in Boise Saturday to prepare for Idaho House Bill 465.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.