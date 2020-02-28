Global  

Molson Coors' Spokesman: Man Who Fatally Shot Coworkers Filed Complaint About Noose in Locker Five Years Ago

A spokesman for Molson Coors addressed the fatal workplace shooting that took the lives of five employees a day after employees returned to work.
