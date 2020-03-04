Global  

Super Tuesday basketball

Super Tuesday basketballSuper Tuesday basketball
Super Tuesday basketball

It's been another busy night for our káiámát news three sports department capturing all of the postseason action.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now with tonight's highlights and results./// there were two big upsets last night which meant tonight had a lot to live up to.

Osage state hoops is coming up á but let's start here in the med city.

John marshall traveling across town to take on century.

Second half á mark leonard with the spinmove inside the paint and throws it into the peach basket.

And that's where the points would have to come from tonight... ty tuckner with the hook from under.

Then the backdoor pass to daunte grafe as the panthers cruise to a 59 to 41 victory./// and a full house in byron as the bears host kassoná mantorville.

We'll start in the first half á jake braaten fires the three and drains it as byron leads early.

Komets respond firing it down to easton knoll on the block for the bucket.

Then it's braaten again from the free throw line.

Byron wins it 70 to 50./// let's switch to girls hoops as the osage green devils take to the well in the state quarterfinals.

They're taking on west branch tonight in des moines.

West branch would lead the majority of it... midrange jumper is good here from rylan druecker.

But the greeen devils would heat up á melanie bye likes the three.... it's good... green devils are closing in.

Osage can shoot the three á mia knudsen á with yet anotbher triple from the corner.

And osage will survive and advance á




