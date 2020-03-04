Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners

Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners

Super Tuesday: A Breakdown Of The Winners

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has a final Super Tuesday update for the night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado Voters Send Strong Message About Bernie Sanders [Video]Colorado Voters Send Strong Message About Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders won Colorado's Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:37Published

Super Tuesday basketball [Video]Super Tuesday basketball

Super Tuesday basketball

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.