Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alabama U.S. Senate Republican race heads to runoff

Alabama U.S. Senate Republican race heads to runoff

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Alabama U.S. Senate Republican race heads to runoffAlabama U.S. Senate Republican race heads to runoff
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Alabama U.S. Senate Republican race heads to runoff

- democrat presidential race - joe biden winner with 63 percent - bernie sanders - michael bloomberg i'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

We have team coverage across the state tonight.

We begin with waay 31's breken terry live in mobile at jeff sessions watch party.

Breken.

Thanks breken.

We continue our team coverage with waay 31's sydney martin.

She's live in lee county at former auburn coach tommy tuberville's watch party.

Sydney... thanks sydney.

We want to head back to mobile now to check in on another senate candidate's watch party.

Waay 31's megan reyna is live now at bradley byrne's.

Megan... thank you megan.

With most of the votes counted -- we want to go to waay 31 sports director lynden blake.

She's taking a break from sports tonight to give us a closer look at how the different counties voted in the senate primary.

Lynden...



Recent related news from verified sources

Tight Alabama GOP Senate race poised for Round 2 as Sessions, Tuberville head to runoff

The Alabama Senate race is headed to a runoff election as no Republican got the majority of the vote...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WVTM13

#WVTM13 RT @WVTM13: Tommy Tuberville or Jeff Sessions: Who will win the Alabama Republican Senate runoff? @TTuberville vs @jeffsessions 🗳️ https… 6 minutes ago

mlqdinh

Mickey D. RT @NewsHour: Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a Republican runoff March… 7 minutes ago

patlks5757

Pat Sanchez RT @LokayFOX5: Jeff Sessions & Tommy Tuberville advance to runoff election in Republican Senate primary in Alabama, per the @AP. So a form… 7 minutes ago

2Echo68Whiskey

Ranger°³³º¹ RT @AP: Former Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville advanced to a runoff election in Alabama's Republican S… 8 minutes ago

CarnageMovie

Michael Miller—5229 Cornell Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 Former Sen. Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville advanced to a runoff election in Alabam… https://t.co/uqfVcDkMXu 16 minutes ago

ColoradoBionde

ColoradoBionde RT @Debwrightjones: The Republican Senate primary race went into a runoff. Likely Sessions will have to take on Tommy Tuberville to face De… 23 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a Republican run… https://t.co/kjlXzpUp1Y 26 minutes ago

WVTM13

#WVTM13 Tommy Tuberville or Jeff Sessions: Who will win the Alabama Republican Senate runoff? @TTuberville vs… https://t.co/3tpBmpotWC 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.