Klopp: Don't ask me about coronavirus 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:05s - Published Klopp: Don't ask me about coronavirus Jurgen Klopp says he is not qualified to talk about coronavirus, insisting he is 'just a man in a baseball cap'.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Moussa RT @FutbolBible: Jurgen Klopp's response when asked about Coronavirus is absolutely class. This man speaks so much sense, absolutely spot o… 2 seconds ago Michael Millar RT @Channel4News: “It’s not important what famous people say... My opinion about corona, it's not important." Liverpool manager Jürgen Klo… 4 seconds ago Psycho President RT @brfootball: A reporter asked Jurgen Klopp about coronavirus after the defeat to Chelsea. Klopp: "Why me?... I wear a baseball cap and… 8 seconds ago Thomas Luk RT @EPLBible: Jurgen Klopp's response when asked about Coronavirus is absolutely class. This is spot on. It’s impossible to dislike this… 8 seconds ago Courtney 👐. RT @MiguelDelaney: Klopp asked about potential effect of coronavirus. "I'm a football manager. I shouldn't be asked on these things. I'm n… 11 seconds ago