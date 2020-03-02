Global  

Klopp: Don't ask me about coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp says he is not qualified to talk about coronavirus, insisting he is 'just a man in a baseball cap'.
Jurgen Klopp rants at coronavirus question after Liverpool's FA Cup exit

Jurgen Klopp rants at coronavirus question after Liverpool's FA Cup exitJurgen Klopp was unimpressed as he was again asked about the coronavirus outbreak after Liverpool's...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •IndependentFootball.londonTeam Talk


Liverpool's Juergen Klopp says managers' opinions on coronavirus do not matter

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bristled at questions about the coronavirus on Tuesday night after...
Zee News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp dismissive of rumours that coronavirus could halt title bid [Video]Klopp dismissive of rumours that coronavirus could halt title bid

Juergen Klopp says Liverpool fans are not "paranoid" over rumours that the coronavirus could disrupt their charge to the Premier League title.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:35Published

Prem COVID-19 cancellation 'absurd' [Video]Prem COVID-19 cancellation 'absurd'

Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions that the Premier League could be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published

