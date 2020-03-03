Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William and Kate visit Guinness brewery on Ireland tour

Prince William and Kate visit Guinness brewery on Ireland tour

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Prince William and Kate visit Guinness brewery on Ireland tour

Prince William and Kate visit Guinness brewery on Ireland tour

Britain&apos;s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his Kate.

Visited Dublin&apos;s Guinness brewery on Tuesday on the first official trip abroad by senior royals since Brexit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince William & Duchess Kate's historic tour of Ireland

See pictures of the three-day historic tour of Ireland by Prince William and Duchess Kate of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJapan Today


Duchess Kate Middleton Shines in Glittery Green Dress For Irish Dinner Reception

Kate Middleton wowed in a gorgeous green dress for the reception hosted by the British Ambassador to...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

lifeinsider

Insider Life Prince William joked that he and Kate Middleton were 'spreading coronavirus' during their visit to Dublin https://t.co/rBWXkn8nLk 39 seconds ago

MadaleenShoaf

Madaleen Shoaf RT @TourismIreland: Kate Middleton and Prince William served pint of Guinness by Irish rugby star on #Dublin visit https://t.co/USfABZlIFu 11 minutes ago

TourismIreland

Tourism Ireland Kate Middleton and Prince William served pint of Guinness by Irish rugby star on #Dublin visit https://t.co/USfABZlIFu 37 minutes ago

SineadGrace1

Sinéad Grace Kate Middleton and Prince William served pint of Guinness by Irish rugby star on Dublin visit https://t.co/sdDr9dVo56 37 minutes ago

MGrounddog

MR_GROUNDDOG RT @Independent: Kate Middleton and Prince William served pint of Guinness by Irish rugby star on Dublin visit https://t.co/vz6kflgV7O 51 minutes ago

Michael01855670

Michael.TM . RT @NBCNewsWorld: Prince William was heard speaking about coronavirus to emergency workers during a visit to Dublin's Guinness Brewery with… 52 minutes ago

NBCNewsWorld

NBC News World Prince William was heard speaking about coronavirus to emergency workers during a visit to Dublin's Guinness Brewer… https://t.co/E2Rw1zp92t 53 minutes ago

bluredfrank

Just Frank RT @buzzdotie: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Meath and Kildare today as part of their three-day visit to Ireland. https:… 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke of Cambridge jokes about Queen on brewery visit [Video]Duke of Cambridge jokes about Queen on brewery visit

The Duke of Cambridge joked about his grandmother on a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. The Duke and Duchess are visiting the Republic of Ireland for the first time on an official visit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Prince William jokes about spreading coronavirus in Dublin [Video]Prince William jokes about spreading coronavirus in Dublin

Prince William has joked about spreading the coronavirus while speaking to emergency service workers during his visit to Dublin. The Duke of Cambridge was attending a reception hosted by Britain's..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.