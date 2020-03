Secretary of State says MS is prepared for primaries

KEEGAN & MEGAN...THERE IS A LOT ON THE LINETONIGHT, FOR THEFIVE DEMOCRATS STILL IN THE RACEFOR THE WHITE HOUSE...AND SOMECANDIDATES MAYBOW OUT AFTER THE SUPER TUESDAYRESULTS...THAT COULD AFFECT VOTING HERE INMISSISPPI...THE SECRETARY OF STATE OVERSEESELECTIONS HERE...HE TELLS US, HE IS MOSTLYLOOKING FOR ABIG TURNOUT NEXT TUESDAY... AS MISSISSIPPI PREPARES TO VOTEONTHE TUESDAY AFTER SUPER TUESDAY,SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAELWATSON ISHOPING FOR A BIG TURNOUT, BUT SOFAR HESAYS ABSENTEE NUMBERS ARE KINDOFLOW...TYPICALLY YOU PROJECT THENUMBERS OF ELECTION DAY,BASED ON THE ABSENTEE TURNOUT.SO...BUTT THESE SOTS TOGETHERWE'RE HOPING THAT TURNOUT WILLBE HIGH TODAY IN THE SUPERTUESDAY ELECTIONS, ANDAGAIN...WE'RE GONNA BE PUSHINGTHE INFORMATION OUT FOR NEXTWEEK FOR A BETTER THAN EXPECTEDTURNOUT BUT WATSON SAYS THEREARE OTHERMEASURES THE STATE IS TAKING TOSECURE THEMISSISSIPPI PRIMARY...WE'VE UPGRADED OUR HARDWARE.

UH,WE'VE GOT OUR ELECTIONMANAGEMENT SYSTEM UH, THAT WEHAVE A DUAL AUTHENTICATION,DUAL FACTOR AUTHENTICATION WHENPEOPLE ARE USING IT HE TELLS USTHERE ARE PARTNERSHIPS WITH DHS,THE FBI, THE NATIONAL GUARD, ANDLOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ACCORSSTHE STATE, TO MAKE SURE THATPOTENTIALTHREATS ARE UNDERSTOOD...I'M HAPPY TO REPORT THAT OURSYSTEM HAS NOT BEEN BREACHED.SO WE HAVE A TEST ON THAT OFTEN,TOMAKE SURE THE SYSTEM IS UP ANDRUNNINGHE SAYS HE IS ALSO CONNECTED TOSECRETARYS OF STATE ACCROSS THECOUNTRY...SHARING INFORMATIONJUST INCASE THERE ARE ATTACKS INNEIGHBORINGSTATES..TYPICALLY WHAT HAPPENS IS IF YOUSEE SOMETHING IN OHIO, ORSOMERTHING IN WASHINGTON.

UH,MORE TIMES THAN NOT IT'S GONNABEANOTHER STATE NEXT...AND SOWE'VE BEEN ABLE TO GET UPDATESFROM OTHER SECRETARIES OF STATE,AND SAY LOOK...LOOK OUT FOR THISREMEMBER NEXT TUESDAY'S ELECTIONHERE IN MISSISSIPPI HAS BOTH ADEMOCRATIC,AND REPUBLICAN PRIMARY... THEELECTIONS HERE ARE OPEN, SO YOUCANCROSS PARTY LINES AND VOTE FORTHECANDIDATE OF YOUR CHOICE...THERE ARE ALSO DOWN BALLOT RACESFORNOMINEES FOR US SENATE, ANDSEVERAL US HOUSE SEATS...TROY JOHNSON, 16 WAPT NEWS AT10...