COVID-19 sparks fears of massive aviation slump and tourism losses 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:05s - Published COVID-19 sparks fears of massive aviation slump and tourism losses COVID-19 sparks fears of massive aviation slump and tourism losses 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this World News Read Most In 24 hours COVID-19 sparks fears of massive aviation slump and tourism losses https://t.co/c2emryQni9 https://t.co/pHIcgdVFp2 32 minutes ago István Ujhelyi "And then we didn't add how many millions of people are cancelling their trips because of the crisis in Italy. How… https://t.co/JrDB7Z9YCX 1 hour ago