Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:34s
India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus.

He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The latest case was confirmed a day after two more people were found infected with the virus.

The two earlier cases had been reported from Delhi and Hyderabad.

Two Noida schools were shut for sanitisation due to the virus scare.

While the children of the Delhi patient study at Shriram Millennium School, authorities at Shiv Nadar school decided to carry out sanitisation as a precaution.
