PM commits to Patel bullying investigation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was challenged during PMQs today on claims Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied her private secretary at the Department for International Development.

Mr Johnson committed to an independent inquiry into the issue, and further swiped at Jeremy Corbyn over the party's record of anti-Semitism, replying he would "take no lessons about bullying" from the Labour Leader.

Report by Connerv.

